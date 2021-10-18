-
The Wilmington City Treasurer is making counter-claims in a lawsuit filed against her last year by the City and its mayor, Mike Purzycki. Purzycki and the…
-
Several formerly stalled Wilmington Housing Partnership projects on the city’s East Side may move forward in the hands of Habitat for Humanity of New…
-
The City of Wilmington issued new grant funds to the Wilmington Housing Partnership to allow work to resume on four affordable townhouses on Vandever Ave.…
-
Wilmington City Council wants more answers about a loan the defunct Wilmington Housing Partnership failed to repay. The City of Wilmington took control of…
-
Wilmington Housing Partnership (WHP) Executive Director Steve Martin has resigned following a City of Wilmington audit that revealed misuse of financial…