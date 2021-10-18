Wilmington Fire Dept

-
The City of Wilmington is recruiting its next class of firefighters.The 41st Wilmington Fire Academy will likely start this spring and end in August.…
A federal judge has dismissed the suit filed against the City of Wilmington and several former officials related to the 2016 Canby Park fire. The suit was…
Firefighters who survived the deadly 2016 Canby Park fire in Wilmington have joined family members of those who died in filing a federal lawsuit against…
Wilmington firefighters are now carrying the overdose antidote Naloxone in all staff vehicles.Gov. Carney signed a bill last month allowing firefighters…
A year after Wilmington’s deadliest fire, residents and city officials gathered Monday to pay tribute to three fallen firefighters.Commemorative plaques…
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki unveiled a revised city budget proposal Monday – including more money for the city’s fire department.The city still plans…
A bill being introduced this week would provide funeral benefits to the family members of three fallen Wilmington firefighters.Current Delaware state law…
Wilmington mayor Mike Purzycki says tax hikes and budget cuts are needed to avert what he calls a looming fiscal crisis in the state’s largest…
Wilmington’s Fire Engine 6 station has been placed back into service for the time being – pending a complete assessment of fire department…
Former Wilmington Fire Chief Anthony Goode will be staying with the department, long enough to receive an early pension.On Tuesday New Wilmington’s mayor…