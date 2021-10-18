Wilmingon City Council

-
Wilmington City Council members have introduced legislation to fund body cameras for the city’s police force.The Police Department had hoped to fund the…
-
A open seat on Wilmington City Council is staying in the family. An ad hoc committee comprised of five council members is tapping Albert Mills to…
-
Wilmington will have new leadership come January - including Mayor Mike Purzycki. But he’ll have to work alongside a mix of new and old city council…
-
Wilmington residents will receive an update from city council next week about the CDC study of the area’s gun-related violence. The long-awaited CDC…
-
The Wilmington City Council voted Thursday night to pass a resolution that supports raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. "I’m glad that our…