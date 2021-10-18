-
Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to bring heavy rains to the First State along with winds along Delaware's southern coast.Elsa made landfall in Florida…
What may end up being this year’s hottest heat wave is coming to an end. Record breaking temperatures this past weekend spiked at 100 degrees all over the…
A storm is expected to bring a mix of snow and rain this weekend before hitting the first state with a blast of cold.Light snow will likely start Saturday…
Heavy rains and winds are expected throughout the First State Thursday evening. The National Weather Service predicts about two inches of rain in Delaware…
A low pressure system is expected to strengthen over Delmarva Thursday night with areas of rainfall at times between then and Saturday evening. This may…
Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s Tuesday and mid to high 70s on Wednesday, likely setting new record highs across the First State for this…
Temperatures are set to plummet to single digits this week and state health officials are warning residents to take precautions against the cold…
The National Weather Service and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that a tornado touched down Monday night in the Greenwood area of…
Monday’s storm brought a lot of wind, rain and some road closures, but Delaware’s beaches remained intact. State shoreline and waterway administrator Tony…
Cold temps will hit the First State for the next two nights. The National Weather Service’s James Bunker says that across the state, temperatures will…