Water quality

The City of Seaford has alerted residents that one of its wells exceeded the EPA’s limit for radium. Radium is a naturally-occurring radioactive metal…
One of the biggest clean water initiatives in state history was signed by Gov. John Carney this week. The Clean Water for Delaware Act strengthens the…
The First State is a step closer to seeing stronger regulation of so-called “forever chemicals” in its drinking water. House lawmakers passed legislation…
The Delaware House passed the Clean Water for Delaware Act, which aims to increase spending on water infrastructure in the First State. The legislation…
DNREC and Delaware’s Division of Public Health are accepting proposals from state agencies, county and municipal governments and conservation districts…
The federal rollback of a controversial Obama-era Clean Water Act rule is getting mixed reactions in Delaware. The Environmental Protection Agency…
The project turning a former University of Delaware dormitory site into a park is moving forward.Officials say demolition of the 1966 Rodney dorms in…
Some Delaware lawmakers want to find more money to invest in water infrastructure improvements.Legislation creating a clean water trust fund cleared a…
Concerns about the effects of toxic PFAS chemicals on public water supplies in some areas of Delaware are rising with the announcement of a federal…
Elisia Downing has been a resident of Ellendale for only a few months but she’s already familiar with the challenges of living without clean water from…