-
Wilmington City Council urges DNREC to consider 'cumulative impacts' of pollution in permit approvalWilmington City Council is pushing for state environmental regulators to broaden their considerations when granting permits to new facilities. Wilmington…
-
Walan Specialty Construction Products received permit approval from DNREC Monday to build a slag drying and grinding facility in south Wilmington. The…
-
An clean air advocate has some concerns about the slag grinding facility proposed for near the Port of Wilmington. Walan Specialty Construction Products…
-
Some residents near a proposed slag grinding facility have taken a hard line against it. Others are hoping to work with the company planning to build it.…