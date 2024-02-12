Search Query
© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Victims' Bill of Rights
Politics & Government
Victims' Bill of Rights Committee begins finalizing updated code recommendations
Sarah Petrowich
Delaware’s Victims’ Bill of Rights has not received a comprehensive review since it was enacted in 1992, and the VBR Committee has been working to provide an updated list of rights for those affected by certain crimes.
