Vaughn trial

-
Three inmates involved in the 2017 riot at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna were sentenced Friday.Eighteen inmates originally faced…
-
There will be no more trials connected to the deadly 2017 Vaughn prison uprising. The Delaware Department of Justice is dropping the remaining charges…
-
Department of Correction Commissioner Perry Phelps announced Friday he is retiring, effective July 15th.He served as commissioner for about two and a half…
-
The jury has delivered a verdict in the third trial of inmates allegedly involved in a deadly 2017 prison uprising. Roman Shankaras was charged with…
-
The trial of another inmate allegedly involved in the 2017 Vaughn prison uprising began Monday. Roman Shankaras is charged with murder of correctional…
-
The second of four trials of inmates allegedly involved in the Vaughn prison riot is nearing its conclusion. State prosecutors gave closing arguments…
-
The second trial of inmates allegedly involved in the February 2017 riot at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center began with opening statements Monday.…
-
The next trial of inmates allegedly involved in the 2017 Vaughn prison riot gets underway Monday.Jury selection in the second of the four scheduled trials…
-
The verdict in the first trial of inmates allegedly involved in the Vaughn prison riot is in. Only one of the three inmates on trial was found guilty of…
-
The jury heard more testimony from inmate Royal Downs Wednesday during the trial of three inmates allegedly involved in last year’s riot at Vaughn…