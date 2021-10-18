-
Some communities in New Castle County are getting new surveillance cameras. A total of 18 high-definition cameras will be deployed by the New Castle…
-
New Castle County Council approved expanding the county police force from 400 to 415 officers Tuesday—a move the County Executive supports. The 15…
-
Six current and former New Castle County employees have filed a federal lawsuit alleging serial sexual harassment and assault by a high-ranking county…
-
New Castle County Police are creating a new unit to address behavioral health issues like addiction with alternatives to arrests. The New Castle County…
-
Sen. Chris Coons held a roundtable in Wilmington Friday focused on a criminal justice reform bill that could see a vote in the Senate. Coons met with…
-
Lieutenant Colonel Vaughn Bond is New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer’s pick to lead County Police.If confirmed by County Council, Bond would become…