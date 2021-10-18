US Postal Service

-
Local 152 joined the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) national day of action Tuesday to draw attention to changes under Postmaster General Louis…
Delaware’s Attorney General announced she is suing the U.S. Postal Service to stop changes she says may suppress the vote this fall. The suit Delaware and…
The local postal workers’ union says capacity in Delaware is being impacted by recent changes to equipment and overtime. American Postal Workers Union…
The post office in Dover is planning to move to a new location in a few years.The federal agency has been at the Loockerman Street site in Downtown Dover…