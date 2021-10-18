-
Sen. Tom Carper visited El Paso, Texas this week to examine the conditions of migrant facilities along the U.S. / Mexico border. Carper led of group of…
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) is calling for stronger federal oversight of unaccompanied migrant youth in Delaware and other states. These are kids who…
Delaware hasn’t been declared a sanctuary state – but advocacy group Delaware United is trying to make an economic case that it should be.In an effort to…
Over the last several months, a group of University of Delaware students have been circulating a petition called #NoBlueHenIsIllegal.Ever since last…
The Christina School Board is taking a hard look at a policy designed to protect undocumented students.They voted Tuesday to continue review of a policy…
The Christina Board of Education has rejected a measure that would have made its schools a safe space for undocumented students. The measure would have…
The state Supreme Court has ruled a person’s legal status can be used when considering if they are able to return from disability leave – potentially…
A group of business leaders who are also first and second-generation immigrants gathered in Wilmington Wednesday to discuss the positive impact working…
A split decision by the Supreme Court Thursday blocks some undocumented immigrants in Delaware from working legally in the state. President Obama…
Delaware State University has partnered with TheDream.U-S to make college a reality for more than 500 undocumented students over the next few years.…