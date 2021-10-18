UD men's soccer

-
The University of Delaware men’s soccer team is one and done in the NCAA tournament.The Blue Hens were shut-down in the tourney’s opening round, blanked…
-
The University of Delaware men’s soccer team hits the field Thursday night for an NCAA tournament contest.The Blue Hens visit Providence for an opening…
-
The University of Delaware men’s soccer team has its opening round assignment in the NCAA Division I tournament. The Blue Hens head to Rhode Island to…
-
The University of Delaware field hockey team is headed to NCAA Division I Final Four.The Blue Hens, ranked 8th nationally, upset top-ranked Duke 3-2 in…
-
The University of Delaware’s men’s soccer team has been predicted as the preseason favorite in the Colonial Athletic Association Coaches Poll.The…