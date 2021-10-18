-
The first round of results from the 2020 Census are out, and state officials are happy with Delaware’s count. Delaware did not hit the one million mark…
-
A specific community in Delaware had high hopes for the 2020 census. The coronavirus may have stood in the way. The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware in…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court decided Tuesday to suspend a lower court decision forcing the Census Bureau to keep counting through the end of the month. The…
-
Earlier this week the U.S. Census Bureau confirmed reports it is cutting short its count of every person living in the U.S. by a month. Local advocates…