U.S. Attorney

A Middletown man pleads guilty in federal court to targeting a Newark Planned Parenthood with a molotov cocktail. Over a year ago, 19 year-old Samuel…
Three alleged members of the white supremacist organization The Base have been indicted on federal firearm- and alien-related charges in Delaware and…
A Delaware cheese company has pleaded guilty to selling products tied to a multistate Listeria outbreak, which killed one person and sent several others…
A southern Delaware chain of physical therapy clinics will pay $710,000 to settle a health care fraud case with the federal government. Old Towne Physical…
A former secret service agent has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Wilmington for alleged attempted sexual exploitation of a teen…
A Wilmington man has pleaded guilty to embezzling at least $179,000 from the city's Housing Authority. Thirty-four-year-old Damien Piper was an assistant…
Four former high-ranking Wilmington Trust executives face federal fraud charges that they intentionally masked the extent of the bank’s troubled loans…