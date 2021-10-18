trump impeachment

-
The House speaker calls for establishing an independent panel to investigate "the facts and causes" related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. And she says more money is needed to boost security.
-
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski will face voters in 2022, but her state's new primary and voting system likely means she'll be in less danger of losing her primary.
-
Democrats argue that moving forward with witnesses would have prolonged the Senate impeachment trial and wouldn't have convinced additional Republicans to vote to convict Trump.
-
Plaskett, a House manager in former President Trump's Senate trial, defends the decision not to call witnesses. "As all Americans believed at that moment, the evidence was overwhelming," she says.
-
President Biden said that "even those opposed to the conviction, like Senate Minority Leader McConnell, believe Donald Trump was guilty of a 'disgraceful dereliction of duty'."
-
In a statement issued shortly after a final vote in the Senate on a charge of inciting an insurrection, Trump said the "movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun."
-
The Senate minority leader condemned the actions taken by Trump on the day of the Capitol insurrection but said he didn't believe the impeachment trial was constitutional.
-
In his closing remarks, Michael van der Veen said Trump's words on the day of the Capitol insurrection were taken out of context and that any comments he did make are protected speech.
-
Democrats did not gain enough Republican support to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection, but seven GOP senators did break with their own party. See the vote breakdown.
-
Seven Republicans joined with all Democrats and independents to vote to convict the former president for inciting an insurrection, but the tally is short of the two-thirds vote needed.