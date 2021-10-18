-
A law enforcement reform subcommittee approved its first round of recommendations to increase police accountability. The Law Enforcement Accountability…
One lawmaker hopes to make the General Assembly’s proceedings more accessible to citizens. The legislature returns to work Tuesday. When it does, State…
New Castle County Council meetings will likely be live-streamed starting next year.New Castle County Council passed an ordinance this week that, if…
Legislation that would reform Wilmington’s ethics code is now before City Council.Councilman Bud Freel introduced the ordinance sponsored by Council…
A new survey of transparency and ethics policies found glaring gaps in Delaware’s governmental accountability system, earning it a failing grade and near…