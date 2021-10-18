-
Some Delaware farmers are expressing dismay with how some of President Donald Trump’s policies affect them.Many farmers support Trump taking on China’s…
-
Delaware farmers will get another round of relief payments in part because of the United States’ escalating trade tensions with China.U.S. Agriculture…
-
The Chinese Government announced Wednesday, that if the Trump Administration imposes tariffs on steel and aluminum it would respond with tariffs on a list…
-
The Trump Administration’s decision to impose tariffs on steel imports could have some effect on ports along the Delaware River, including the Port of…
-
Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) is headed across the Atlantic this week to promote trade between the First State and Germany.Earlier this year, the Markell…