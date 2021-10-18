-
The Delaware Merit Employee Relations Board released its decision on a former top official in the State Auditor’s Office.Kathleen Davies’ name was…
State Auditor elect Kathy McGuiness is getting a jump on her transition into office.Deputy Auditor James Spadola says he is stepping down effective…
James Spadola is hoping to replace retiring State Auditor Tom Wagner this November.Spadola said his unique background makes him the best candidate for the…
The race for State Auditor now has a Republican candidate. Joan Winters announced her candidacy to replace 30-year incumbent Republican Tom Wagner who…
Delaware will have a new State Auditor for the first time in nearly three decades following this November’s election.Republican Tom Wagner says he will…
The state Auditor’s Office released a scathing report this week outlining a sweetheart land deal and construction contracts with Sussex Tech School…
A new state audit says a former Indian River School District administrator misused taxpayer money, forced workers to share financial login information…
The state Auditor’s Office says they can’t find any evidence of employee fraud in the Town of Frankford over the past few years, but the report urges the…
Auditor Tom Wagner’s (R) office is taking aim at the Delaware Sustainable Energy Unit, saying it’s unclear whether an energy improvement project is…
A new inspection report from the state Auditor’s office found two charters -Kuumba Academy and Delaware College Preparatory Academy - to have questionable…