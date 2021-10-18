-
State lawmakers got the fiscal equivalent of coal in their stockings Monday. The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council (DEFAC) dropped its…
-
The future of Delaware’s abandoned property program – which made up nearly an eighth of this year’s operating budget – could be in jeopardy after a…
-
Gov. Jack Markell (D) and state lawmakers have widely lauded an incentive package as part of an effort to retain DuPont jobs in Delaware, but they are…
-
Legislation carrying a big price tag to change Delaware’s corporate income tax structure could see a full House vote Thursday. The House Revenue and…
-
A bipartisan effort to restructure Delaware’s corporate income tax is charging forward as the state legislature prepares to reconvene this week. Backed by…
-
A new state report recommending changes to Delaware’s revenue streams could produce cuts to some areas - like the corporate income tax - as well as hikes…
-
State officials are looking at loosening regulations surrounding casinos as a bill that could give them tens of millions of dollars every year has sat…
-
Tax and fee hikes could be part of recommendations to help Delaware diversify its revenue base according to Markell administration officials as a state…