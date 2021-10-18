Tidal flooding

-
Flood risk is increasing in low-lying, coastal Delaware due to climate change.But nationwide, flood insurance rates aren’t high enough to cover the…
-
A new outlook from federal oceanographic scientists reaffirms projections that coastal towns in Delaware will see more sunny-day flooding in the…
-
Regional planners hope to solve flooding problems on Wilmington’s E. 7th Street Peninsula, where sea level rise could eventually make the flooding worse.…
-
A new study from the Union of Concerned Scientists says thousands of Delaware residents and their properties will be more prone to flooding aggravated by…