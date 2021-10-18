-
A new Delaware Art Museum exhibition traces medieval fantasy themes through American illustrator and author Howard Pyle and young adult literature.Fantasy…
-
The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington premieres a new dance performance Thursday night. Bridge of Our Roots features the museum’s dancer in-residence Dara…
-
A new interactive piece of artwork is on display at the Delaware Botanic Gardens in Sussex County.The Delaware Botanic Gardens in Dagsboro recently…
-
The National Endowment for the Arts has announced another round of grants to support the Arts in Delaware. This latest round of grants is sending $54,000…