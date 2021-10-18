-
State Rep. David Bentz announced he won’t seek re-election next year. He says he is stepping down after the end of the upcoming legislative session to…
-
Telehealth is reaching an all-new level of accessibility for Western Sussex residents. A social service kiosk open for business at the Laurel, Seaford and…
-
The use of telemedicine services spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic — and state lawmakers seek to permanently expand access to it. State Rep. David Bentz…
-
As one might expect, digital doctor visits exploded over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke to…
-
Gov. Carney signed a bill Friday extending efforts to make access to telemedicine services easier for another year. The legislation expands on Carney’s…
-
Gov. John Carney is taking new steps to try and slow the spread of new coronavirus cases in the First State. Carney announced this Wednesday that he is…
-
A bill expanding the use of telemedicine for psychology patients in Delaware and other states is awaiting Gov. Carney’s signature.State Rep. David Bentz’s…
-
The University of Delaware’s telemedicine program is continuing to equip more First State medical providers with the ability to visit patients remotely on…
-
As Delaware works to set up a system of care for its overdose patients, one option on the table is expanded use of telehealth to connect patients to the…
-
As the 2018 Opioid Crisis Response Act advances in the U.S. Senate, Delaware’s Senior Sen. Tom Carper is introducing two additional pieces of legislation…