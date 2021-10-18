-
The City of Dover plans to buy power from a pair of solar projects expected to be the biggest in the state to date. The 50-megawatt Raceway array…
Newark planners presented a draft Sustainable Newark plan to the public last week. Goals set in the draft plan include reducing greenhouse gas emissions…
The Dover campus of Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control was recognized for its efforts in environmental sustainability…
A new study on sea breeze in the Delaware Bay could benefit efforts to develop offshore wind farms along the coast. Sea breeze happens because the air…