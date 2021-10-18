-
Last year Lewes saw 8 days of sunny-day or high-tide flooding—twice the annual average two decades ago. That number is expected to keep going up. The…
-
Flood risk is increasing in low-lying, coastal Delaware due to climate change.But nationwide, flood insurance rates aren’t high enough to cover the…
-
A new outlook from federal oceanographic scientists reaffirms projections that coastal towns in Delaware will see more sunny-day flooding in the…
-
The U.S. tied its 2015 record for the median number of days of high-tide flooding in coastal communities last year, according to a report released by the…