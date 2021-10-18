student testing

-
One Delaware school district proposes changing the current state testing system.The Brandywine School District’s Board unanimously passed a resolution…
State lawmakers and education advocates are reacting to Delaware students’ performance on this year’s statewide tests.Fifty-thre percent of third through…
Delaware students are scoring lower than the national average on a countrywide science assessment test.The National Center for Education Statistics…
Delaware student test scores are up slightly across nearly every grade level in both English and math, but the number of those proficient in each subject…
The ongoing battle over redistricting Wilmington schools has dominated the headlines this year, but other education issues continue to percolate.On the…
Gov. Jack Markell is going along with a plan to drop the Smarter Balanced Assessment from 11th grade requirements starting this year. But the…
Despite news that the state will drop the controversial Smarter Balanced Assessment from 11th grade requirements, the legislative session will begin next…
House Democrats are calling on the state to stop requiring high school juniors to take the controversial Smarter Balanced Assessment alongside the SAT and…
The nation's report card shows a drop in scores for the first time ever -- and Delaware students didn't fare well either in federal student test results…
Further analysis of Delaware’s first year Smarter Balanced Assessment scores released earlier this month shows wide racial disparities in English and Math…