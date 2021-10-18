-
Newark City Council rejects another massive development plan for Main Street. But it might not be the end of this proposal. The plan was for a six-story…
-
Delaware State University students can return to campus starting next week to gather their belongings from the dorms. It’s their first time back since…
-
Newark City Council has approved a controversial project that will bring new student housing to the area.A Pennsylvania developer, College Town…
-
Several houses have been demolished on Newark’s New London Road to make way for new townhouses marketed toward University of Delaware students. People who…