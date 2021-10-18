-
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2020 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the…
-
The First State’s Governor's race this year could look just like 2016. After a lopsided loss to now Gov. John Carney in 2016, Republican State Sen. Colin…
-
Some Republican state lawmakers are calling for a repeal of a law reforming Delaware’s cash bail, saying it makes the state less safe.It allows judges to…
-
Kids in Delaware could soon get fewer sugary drinks when eating out.State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown’s (D-New Castle) bill would require restaurants to make…
-
Legislation helping inmates reduce their fees and fines is being amended to also help people outside of prison.State Sen. Darius Brown’s (D-Wimington)…
-
Legislation that would give Delaware’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote easily passed the state Senate…
-
State Sen. Colin Bonini has won the Republican nomination for governor in Delaware. He beat opponent Lacey Lafferty, taking 70 percent of votes cast in…