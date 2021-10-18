spotted lantern fly

-
After 2 years of keeping the invasive pest in New Castle County with vigilant tracking, removal and control of the population, Spotted Lanternflys are now…
-
Officials say sightings of the invasive spotted lanternfly are becoming more common in Delaware.The Chinese insect was first seen in Delaware in 2017 and…
-
New Castle County is under quarantine again to try to contain the persistent pest known as the spotted lanternfly.The quarantine went into effect on the…
-
Delaware’s quarantine in response to the invasive Spotted Lanternfly is expanding.State officials say people have been spotting the Spotted Lanternfly,…
-
The invasive pest that sparked a quarantine in much of New Castle County has hatched— and now may pose an increased threat. When the quarantine of eleven…
-
The state is issuing an emergency quarantine in much of northern New Castle County to prevent the spread of an invasive bug.The spotted lanternfly was…