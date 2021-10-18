-
A national survey of major crop plantings projects Delaware farmers will see lower harvests of hay and certain grains this year, but more soybeans. The…
The Environmental Protection Agency announced last week a decision not to ban the pesticide chlorpyrifos despite petitions from public interest groups and…
Delaware’s farmers are still dealing with marketplace uncertainty as trade tensions continue between China and the United States.China’s 25% tax on U.S.…
First State farmers are weighing in on planned measures to blunt the financial impact of President Donald Trump’s trade war.The U.S. Department of…
Delaware farmers say Chinese tariffs on soybeans are taking a toll.After the Trump administration placed a tax on steel and other imports, the Chinese…
Surveys from the U.S. Department of Agriculture predict Delaware’s principal crops, including corn and soybeans, will occupy more than 400,000 acres of…