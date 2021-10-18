Slavery apology

-
Delaware became the ninth state in the country to officially apologize for slavery Wednesday. Gov. Jack Markell (D) signed the apology resolution at the…
State House lawmakers voted Thursday to apologize for the role Delaware played in America’s history of slavery, joining eight states and both houses of…
An effort to officially condemn and apologize for Delaware’s role in slavery gained key support this week. Gov. Jack Markell announced his support last…
Governor Jack Markell is backing a resolution that would officially condemn and apologize for Delaware’s role in slavery.Markell announced his support for…