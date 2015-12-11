© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Delaware moves closer to apology for slavery

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published December 11, 2015 at 4:34 PM EST
markell-slavery-apology.jpg
Photo courtesy: Office of Gov. Markell
/

An effort to officially condemn and apologize for Delaware’s role in slavery gained key support this week. 

Gov. Jack Markell announced his support last Sunday for a Joint Resolution from the General Assembly apologizing when he visited Wilmington’s Bethel AME Church to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery.

The move comes after Markell last month posthumously pardoned Samuel D. Burris – a Delaware abolitionist who was convicted 168 years ago of helping slaves escape to freedom via the Underground Railroad. Burris, who was at the time a free black man, was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Senate Majority Whip Margaret Rose Henry and State Representative Stephanie Bolden plan to introduce an apology resolution when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

At last count, at least eight other states have already issued apologies for their role in slavery.

Among those who have been pushing for one in Delaware is Sam Hoff - George Washington Distinguished Professor of History and Political Science and Law Studies Director at Delaware State University.  He visited our studios this week to discuss the apology and why it is significant.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentSlavery apologySam HoffJack Markell
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne
Related Content
Load More