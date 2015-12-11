Delaware moves closer to apology for slavery

An effort to officially condemn and apologize for Delaware’s role in slavery gained key support this week.

Gov. Jack Markell announced his support last Sunday for a Joint Resolution from the General Assembly apologizing when he visited Wilmington’s Bethel AME Church to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery.

The move comes after Markell last month posthumously pardoned Samuel D. Burris – a Delaware abolitionist who was convicted 168 years ago of helping slaves escape to freedom via the Underground Railroad. Burris, who was at the time a free black man, was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Senate Majority Whip Margaret Rose Henry and State Representative Stephanie Bolden plan to introduce an apology resolution when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

At last count, at least eight other states have already issued apologies for their role in slavery.

Among those who have been pushing for one in Delaware is Sam Hoff - George Washington Distinguished Professor of History and Political Science and Law Studies Director at Delaware State University. He visited our studios this week to discuss the apology and why it is significant.