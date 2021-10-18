shopping malls

-
Recent news that ownership of Concord Mall is changing hands has reignited speculation about the fate of the mall that’s been a mainstay on Concord Pike…
-
The battle for your dollars on the retail landscape these days is a fierce one.And much of the time we hear how the battle lines are drawn between brick…
-
On a recent afternoon, Geri Smith stopped at a Honda dealership in Salisbury, Maryland, for car service.There was a bit of a wait, but Smith found a…
-
It’s only a few weeks before 8-year-old Kai Smith heads off to third grade at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Wilmington.His mom plans to spend at least…
-
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:Gov. John Carney went before a joint session of the General Assembly this…