The Green - March 31, 2017

Gov. John Carney went before a joint session of the General Assembly this week to offer his plans for where to take the First State, despite its fiscal woes. We bring you highlights from that speech and reaction from lawmakers.

Gov. Carney's address Thursday to a joint session of the General Assembly covered a fair amount of familiar ground, laying out some of Carney’s priorities in a year when new initiatives will be limited by the state’s projected $386 million budget hole Political reporter James Dawson covered the speech, and this week’s other action at Legislative Hall, and he returned to The Green this week to help put it all into perspective

Shopping malls are struggling across the country, forcing some to reimagine themselves. In Delaware, Concord Mall in North Wilmington and Dover Mall are among those that appear to need to make changes to survive long term. Contributor Eileen Dallabrida takes a look at what may be next for those malls.

This month’s History Matters was inspired by University of Delaware Black Studies professor Tiffany Gill’s book - “Beauty Shop Politics: African American Women’s Activism in the Beauty Industry.” The book explores how self-employed African American beauticians played an often-underground role in the Civil Rights movement. Gill’s primary focus is on beauty shops in the South, but we wondered if shops locally played a similar role. To find out - Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly spoke with Wilmington residents and local historians about their recollections of – and research into - Delaware’s beauty shop industry.