The hotel-turned-homeless-shelter in New Castle began taking its first referrals through the state last week. The New Castle County Hope Center’s first…
Organizations that coordinate services for those experiencing homelessness are calling on the Governor to develop a plan to handle a spread of coronavirus…
The Salvation Army of Delaware is only about halfway to its $500,000 goal for the holiday red kettle donation drive. Development Director Carl Colantuono…
Despite an upcoming loss of beds for the chronically homeless in Wilmington, a state homelessness expert says the number of emergency shelter beds remains…