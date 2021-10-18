Sec. Susan Bunting

-
The state is trying to prevent staff layoffs at school districts and charters due to enrollment drops during the pandemic. Gov. John Carney and state…
The suit seeking to reshape education funding in the First State will not go to trial. The state and education advocates announced a settlement Monday.…
The portion of a lawsuit seeking to change the way the state of Delaware funds it schools could come to an end earlier than expected.The case goes to…
The Delaware Department of Education is releasing its final guidance on planning to reopen schools this fall. But the state is holding off on deciding…