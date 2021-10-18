-
A seal pup was rescued from the beach at Cape Henlopen State Park over the weekend. The Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute…
An injured gray seal pup was found at York Beach Crossing in South Bethany Beach over the weekend.The Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation…
Over the last month-and-a-half, the Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute has responded to a flurry of strandings - from seals and harbor…
Almost two weeks ago, Phil the harbor seal was brought to the National Aquarium in Baltimore after being rescued from mud near Killens Pond, and the…
Motorists on Route 1 near the Delaware Seashore State Park spotted something amiss on Monday morning: a harbor seal stranded on the shoulder. The Marine…