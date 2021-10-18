school funding lawsuit

-
It appears the second prong of the two-prong lawsuit challenging Delaware’s education funding system will see a trial early next year.A month after the…
-
After lawyers representing disadvantaged students and Delaware’s three counties failed to negotiate a settlement in a suit challenging how the counties…
-
The suit seeking to reshape education funding in the First State will not go to trial. The state and education advocates announced a settlement Monday.…
-
The portion of a lawsuit seeking to change the way the state of Delaware funds it schools could come to an end earlier than expected.The case goes to…
-
The state of Delaware finds itself in court, defending its public school funding system in a lawsuit filed last year.This week, Delaware Public Media…
-
A legal fight over education funding in the First State will continue into 2019. Combined with some new faces at Legislative Hall, that likely means more…