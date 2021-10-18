school funding formula

-
The suit seeking to reshape education funding in the First State will not go to trial. The state and education advocates announced a settlement Monday.…
The portion of a lawsuit seeking to change the way the state of Delaware funds it schools could come to an end earlier than expected.The case goes to…
A legal fight over education funding in the First State will continue into 2019. Combined with some new faces at Legislative Hall, that likely means more…
Delaware’s three county governments have failed to convince a judge to dismiss part of a lawsuit seeking property value reassessments.Delawareans for…