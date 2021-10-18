-
The state is trying to prevent staff layoffs at school districts and charters due to enrollment drops during the pandemic. Gov. John Carney and state…
-
It appears the second prong of the two-prong lawsuit challenging Delaware’s education funding system will see a trial early next year.A month after the…
-
After lawyers representing disadvantaged students and Delaware’s three counties failed to negotiate a settlement in a suit challenging how the counties…
-
The suit seeking to reshape education funding in the First State will not go to trial. The state and education advocates announced a settlement Monday.…
-
The portion of a lawsuit seeking to change the way the state of Delaware funds it schools could come to an end earlier than expected.The case goes to…
-
The state of Delaware finds itself in court, defending its public school funding system in a lawsuit filed last year.This week, Delaware Public Media…
-
Gov. John Carney is asking for $60 million in new spending to help low-income students and English Language Learners in the First State.Carney is pitching…
-
Delaware’s three county governments have failed to convince a judge to dismiss part of a lawsuit seeking property value reassessments.Delawareans for…
-
The School Consolidation Task Force is offering its recommendations for improving education in the First State, but consolidating Delaware’s 19 school…
-
Throughout his campaign last year - and here at the start of his term in office - Gov. John Carney emphasized the state’s Department of Education would…