The Salesianum School in Wilmington will receive a massive donation from a high-profile alum. The prominent Catholic high school for boys in Wilmington…
Now that the city of Wilmington has completed a deal to put the upgrade and management of its Baynard Stadium largely in the hands of Salesianum School,…
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announced Tuesday Salesianum School is the only entity expressing interest in helping give Baynard Stadium a needed…
A plan for Salesianum School to take the lead in renovating Wilmington’s Baynard Stadium is dead. Salesianum announced Tuesday afternoon it’s withdrawing…
Wilmington’s Baynard Stadium is poised to receive a long awaited and much needed facelift.The City of Wilmington and Salesianum School are proposing a 50…