-
State officials burned a field in Middletown this week to create habitat for pollinators. DelDOT performed the controlled burn Wednesday on 43 acres along…
-
Construction of the new U.S. 301 toll road is making progress.DelDOT says one piece of the 14-mile project is about to be finished earlier than…
-
DelDOT has awarded the second-to-last construction contract related to the $470 million U.S. Route 301 project.Diamond Materials out of Newport, Delaware…
-
Construction for the U.S. Route 301 Mainline project began on Friday. Over the next two years, a new four-lane highway using electronic tolling will be…
-
Shovels are at the ready for Delaware’s biggest construction project in years. DelDOT officials say work on two major portions of a new $400 million U.S.…
-
Work on more than half of the U.S. 301 toll road is expected to get started as the calendar flips to 2016.DelDOT officials say they expect to begin…
-
DelDOT has secured a federal loan of just over $211 million to help expand Route 301 in New Castle County. Earlier this month, officials called the loan…
-
Delaware Department of Transportation officials say a federal decision on a loan application to start expanding Route 301 further north is expected…