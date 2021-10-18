-
Last week’s Supreme Court ruling prohibiting public sector unions from collecting so-called “fair share” fees will affect unions in the First State. Mike…
Lawmakers in the House Economic Development, Banking, Insurance and Commerce Committee killed proposed right-to-work legislation.State Rep. Ronald Gray…
A proposed right to work ordinance failed in Sussex County Tuesday.Sussex County Council voted 4-1 against the ordinance, which sought to prohibit making…
The Sussex County Council deferred a vote on a proposed right to work ordinance Tuesday.The decision comes after a more than four-hour public hearing on…
Sussex County Council plans to take public comments on a right to work ordinance at its meeting next week. It could also vote to approve the proposal…
The chair of the Delaware Republican party is taking Democratic lawmakers to task for killing a “right-to-work” bill in committee last week.In the weekly…
A right-to-work bill Republicans have pushed for over the past year is dead, killed in committee by Senate Democrats Wednesday.Several organized labor…
For a second straight week, the Delaware GOP is using its weekly message to push for “right-to-work” legislation in the First State.Senate Minority Whip…
In the weekly Republican message, Senate Minority whip Greg Lavelle (R-Sharpley) continues the GOP’s push for “right-to-work” legislation in…
Republicans are reviving efforts to spur the manufacturing sector in Delaware by preventing unions from requiring all workers at a plant to pay dues.Known…