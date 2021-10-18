-
A group of Republican lawmakers filed a bill forcing universities to allow unvaccinated students to attend school in-person this fall. The bill would ban…
State lawmakers begin drafting the 2022 budget next week, and they have plenty of extra funds to work with. The General Assembly takes another two week…
Delaware’s Fiscal Year 21 operating budget is heading to Gov. John Carney’s desk. House lawmakers passed the $4.52 billion spending plan in a 40-1 vote…
Gov. John Carney will soon decide whether to ban conversion therapy in the First State.A bill barring it passed the Delaware House Thursday.Conversion…
The state house signed off on a bill Thursday to move Delaware’s state primary from September to April.It would then coincide with the First State’s…
Republican lawmakers want the state to take action to deal with curbside litter and illegal dumping of trash.In the weekly GOP message, state…
In the weekly Republican message, state representative Rich Collins calls for more legislative oversight of state regulations.Collins cites examples he…