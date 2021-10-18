rep. franklin cooke

-
The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force, which has spent months developing proposals for police reform, voted Thursday to recommend the state…
-
A group of advocates on subcommittees of the state’s law enforcement reform taskforce is not happy with the progress it is making. Several members of Law…
-
Planners are looking to address the truck traffic problem that residents around the Port of Wilmington face. Residents around the Port say heavy truck…
-
The task force meant to shape police reform in Delaware announced the members of its subcommittees this week. Some members still think meaningful change…