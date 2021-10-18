-
A new state program means to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Delaware by encouraging the use of refrigerants it says are less harmful to the…
A Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Delaware for participating in a Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The nine-state…
Delaware and eight other states in the Northeast have agreed to take a bigger bite out of their greenhouse gas emissions.The First State and its partners…
Delaware officials are considering making deeper cuts in carbon emissions from state power plants as part of a nine-state plan that is pressing ahead with…
Delaware is pressing ahead with plans to comply with the federal government’s ambitious program to cut carbon emissions from power plants despite the U.S.…