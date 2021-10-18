-
UD anthropology students have been excavating some areas around the historic Read House in New Castle.Around 10 students in a class called “American…
-
The Delaware Historical Society’s Read House & Gardens is hosting a family program Saturday called Under Lock & Key, exploring the history behind storage…
-
New Castle’s Read House is hosting tours this Sunday called “Courtship, Letters & Love” – featuring rarely seen love letters and accompanying etiquette…
-
The George Read II House in Old New Castle joins 13 other such landmarks in the state. Governor-elect John Carney, Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and…
-
New Years is right around the corner – and some historic traditions associated with the holiday are on display at the Read House through Saturday. A tour…