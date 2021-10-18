Public worker benefits

-
After years of minimal pay raises, state employees rallied Tuesday to demand lawmakers give them their fair share, despite a tough budget year.During the…
Gov. Jack Markell’s (D) attempts to reign in a projected deficit in future health care costs are falling flat among state lawmakers.State projections have…
Frustrations boiled over Thursday as some members of a state task force looking to curb public health benefit costs blasted representatives of Highmark…
State workers could see another hit to their paycheck next year as budget officials project a $130 million gap in bankrolling Delaware’s health benefits…
The state worker health insurance reserve account has been drained as lawmakers and others continue to debate how to reshape public employee…