postpartum health

A University of Delaware graduate student created a new belly binding garment for postpartum mothers using expertise across multiple disciplines.Belly binding for postpartum mothers has been used for centuries across different cultures. It involves wrapping the abdomen with specialized bands or long strips of fabric after childbirth to support shifting organs, stabilize the pelvis and relieve lower back pain while core muscles naturally heal.Casey Tyler is a master’s student in Fashion and Apparel Studies in UD’s College of Arts and Science, and they used their experience with help from an assistant professor, a doula and a spacesuit designer to create an updated version of this garment to improve its form and functionOn this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry chats with Tyler about the new garment, the knotted belly bind.

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