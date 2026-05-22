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The Green

Enlighten Me: New garment could help postpartum mothers heal naturally

By Joe Irizarry
Published May 22, 2026 at 12:35 PM EDT
UD fashion graduate student Casey Tyler has invented a modern version of a fabric used in postpartum belly binding, an ancient technique that new mothers in many cultures around the world use to help with healing after childbirth. They were instructed by Assistant Professor Adriana Gorea.
Evan Krape
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University of Delaware
UD fashion graduate student Casey Tyler has invented a modern version of a fabric used in postpartum belly binding, an ancient technique that new mothers in many cultures around the world use to help with healing after childbirth. They were instructed by Assistant Professor Adriana Gorea.

A University of Delaware graduate student created a new belly binding garment for postpartum mothers using expertise across multiple disciplines.

Belly binding for postpartum mothers has been used for centuries across different cultures. It involves wrapping the abdomen with specialized bands or long strips of fabric after childbirth to support shifting organs, stabilize the pelvis and relieve lower back pain while core muscles naturally heal.

Casey Tyler is a master’s student in Fashion and Apparel Studies in UD’s College of Arts and Science, and they used their experience with help from an assistant professor, a doula and a spacesuit designer to create an updated version of this garment to improve its form and function

On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry chats with Tyler about the new garment, the knotted belly bind.

Enlighten Me: Knotted Belly Bind
UD fasion student Casey Tyler joined DPM's Joe Irizarry to explain how the garment they designed can help alleviate physical issues in postpartum mothers.
UD fashion graduate student Casey Tyler used their research into knitwear to create a new fabric to make a garment for postpartum mothers. The project is a collaboration between UD's Wearable Innovation Lab and a start-up company which filed a provisional patent on the design, with Tyler listed as the inventor.

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Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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