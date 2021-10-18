police brutality

-
Public criticism of the Wilmington Police Department continues after an officer was caught on camera repeatedly slamming a man’s head into plexiglass…
Local officials are reacting to the guilty verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd. A jury found Chauvin, a former Minneapolis…
The state NAACP is requesting federal help for what members call a “state of emergency” in Delaware. The NAACP state conference of branches plans to write…
Many— including President-elect Joe Biden— have pointed out the difference between the police response to white pro-Trump extremists invading the U.S.…
State Rep. Franklin Cooke announced Thursday the members of the new task force meant to shape legislation around policing and racial justice.The 18-member…
Delawareans joined protests across the country Saturday over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. A day of protest in Delaware's largest…